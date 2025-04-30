‘Gram Chikitsalay’ trailer: Amol Parashar’s committed doctor confronts rural realities

Amol Parashar’s Dr. Prabhat struggles to keep things together at a village public health centre while battling unexpected challenges in the trailer of Prime Video’s new rural comedy series, Gram Chikitsalay, dropped by the streamer on Wednesday.

The two-minute-32-second-long trailer follows Parashar’s Prabhat as he takes charge of the neglected government-run healthcare facility in a North Indian village. Determined to bring about much-needed change, he soon realises that he must first change himself before he can transform the system around him.

“Swagat hai Bhitkandi ke chikitsalay mein jahan laughter ka dose bhi hai, aur heartfelt drama bhi,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

From the makers of Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay follows the journey of a city doctor as he adjusts to life at a public health center.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “TVF’s another masterpiece.” Another fan commented, “Amazon prime got the pulse of India. Simple, fun loving and amazing content. Can’t wait to see it.”Actor Gajraj Rao commented, “Winner hai.”

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series also stars Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija and Garima Vikrant Singh.

The show will be available to stream from May 9.

Parashar will be next seen in Sahir Raza’s Kull, set to stream on JioHotstar from May 2.

Gram Chikitsalay actor Vinay Pathak was recently seen in Ananth Mahadevan’s Phule, currently running in cinemas.