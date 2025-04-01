MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Amitabh Bachchan to narrate ‘Ram Katha’ on Ram Navami, JioHotstar to stream it live

The event, held in Ayodhya, will be live streamed on JioHotstar on April 6

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.04.25, 05:47 PM
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is set to narrate “evocative stories of the Ram Katha” at the Ayodhya Temple for a Ram Navami event that will be live streamed on JioHotstar on April 6, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

“Iss Ram Navami, Shri @amitabhbachchan ke saath suniye Shri Ram ki adhbut jeevan-gatha aur jashn manaiye unke janamotsav ka. Watch Ram Navami live on April 6th, 8 am onwards only on JioHotstar,” wrote the streamer alongside a video.

In addition to Bachchan’s narration, the event will feature musical performances by celebrated artists.

The 82-year-old actor will also host an interactive session with children, where he will share selected stories and verses from the ‘kands’ in a fun and relatable way.

Bachchan recently joined the viral Ghibli art trend on social media, sharing animated images of his weekly meet-and-greet session with fans on Tumblr.

On the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 alongside Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur.

Amitabh Bachchan Ram Katha Ram Navami JioHotstar
