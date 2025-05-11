Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on India-Pakistan tensions after series of blank X posts for 20 days

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been sharing blank X posts since last month, has finally broken his silence by sharing a long post on Sunday about the Indian Armed Forces-led Operation Sindoor.

The 82-year-old actor had not made any posts on X since April 22, hours before terrorists attacked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people.

Bachchan expressed distress over the massacre of the civilians in Pahalgam.

Condemning the terror attack, the actor wrote, “While celebrating the holidays, that demon dragged an innocent husband and wife outside. He stripped the husband naked, and after fulfilling his so-called religious duty, when he started shooting him, the wife, falling to her knees and crying, pleaded again and again, “Don’t kill my husband." But that cowardly demon, with extreme cruelty, shot her husband, making her a widow. When the wife cried out, “Kill me too!” the demon said, “No! Go and tell ‘....’!”

Bachchan concluded his post with the lines from his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poem, Agneepath, exhorting the armed forces.

“At that moment, thinking of the daughter’s state of mind, a line from revered Babuji’s poem came to mind: It was as if the daughter went to ‘.’ and said: “I carry the ashes of the funeral pyre in my hands, yet the world asks me for sindoor — (A line by Babuji) And ‘.’ gave her the sindoor!!! OPERATION SINDOOR!!! Jai Hind Jai Hind to the Indian Army. You shall never stop; you shall never turn back; you shall never bow down. Take the oath, take the oath, take the oath! Path of Fire! Path of Fire! Path of Fire,” Bachchan concluded.

Indian military forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that following discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) from both nations, India and Pakistan had consented to halt all firing and military activities on land, in the air, and at sea, starting from 5 pm on Saturday.

However, later at night, three hours after the announcement, the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire. Later, shelling and drone attacks stopped.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 alongside Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee and Nimrat Kaur. The actor, who was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, also hosts the 16th season of the popular television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.