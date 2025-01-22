Close to 1 lakh tickets sold for ‘Interstellar’ re-release; Mumbai's IMAX Wadala to run shows 24x7

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar, set to return to IMAX theatres in India on February 7 to mark its 10th anniversary, has garnered a thunderous pre-sales response, selling close to 1,00,000 tickets since the advance bookings opened on Sunday.

There is a huge demand for the tickets for Nolan’s masterpiece. As per industry data-tracking website Sacnilk, the pre-sales of the film has touched 75,000 and is fast approaching 1,00,000 for the opening weekend.

In order to cater to the growing demand for tickets, the IMAX screen in Wadala, Mumbai, has decided to run 24x7 shows.

“The countdown begins! Advance bookings are now open for round-the-clock shows of Interstellar at Miraj IMAX Wadala, Mumbai. #ChristopherNolan's #Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7,” the official handle of Warner Bros. India posted on X.

Interstellar was re-released in 70mm IMAX film and IMAX Digital formats in North American and Canadian theatres on December 6, 2024, but the India release was postponed as IMAX screens were allotted to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released a day before.

Globally, the re-release of Interstellar has already proven to be a box office success. During its special two-week IMAX engagement in December, the film earned USD 15.2 million in the US. Adding to this, international re-release earnings totaled USD 9.3 million, bringing the cumulative global revenue for its re-releases to USD 24.5 million.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar grossed an impressive USD 188 million in the US and USD 681 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run. The film's synopsis reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

The cast of Interstellar includes Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Miraj Cinemas launched their flagship IMAX Wadala multiplex in November, 2024. The state-of-the-art venue boasts a massive 70-by-40-feet screen, equipped with IMAX with Laser technology. The multiplex opened with a screening of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.