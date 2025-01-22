MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Close to 1 lakh tickets sold for ‘Interstellar’ re-release; Mumbai's IMAX Wadala to run shows 24x7

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic is set to return to IMAX theatres in India on February 7 to mark its 10th anniversary

Agnivo Niyogi Published 22.01.25, 12:43 PM
Interstellar originally released in 2014

Interstellar originally released in 2014 TT Archives

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar, set to return to IMAX theatres in India on February 7 to mark its 10th anniversary, has garnered a thunderous pre-sales response, selling close to 1,00,000 tickets since the advance bookings opened on Sunday.

There is a huge demand for the tickets for Nolan’s masterpiece. As per industry data-tracking website Sacnilk, the pre-sales of the film has touched 75,000 and is fast approaching 1,00,000 for the opening weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to cater to the growing demand for tickets, the IMAX screen in Wadala, Mumbai, has decided to run 24x7 shows.

“The countdown begins! Advance bookings are now open for round-the-clock shows of Interstellar at Miraj IMAX Wadala, Mumbai. #ChristopherNolan's #Interstellar returns to cinemas in India and also in IMAX on February 7,” the official handle of Warner Bros. India posted on X.

Interstellar was re-released in 70mm IMAX film and IMAX Digital formats in North American and Canadian theatres on December 6, 2024, but the India release was postponed as IMAX screens were allotted to Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which released a day before.

Globally, the re-release of Interstellar has already proven to be a box office success. During its special two-week IMAX engagement in December, the film earned USD 15.2 million in the US. Adding to this, international re-release earnings totaled USD 9.3 million, bringing the cumulative global revenue for its re-releases to USD 24.5 million.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar grossed an impressive USD 188 million in the US and USD 681 million worldwide during its initial theatrical run. The film's synopsis reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

The cast of Interstellar includes Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon.

Miraj Cinemas launched their flagship IMAX Wadala multiplex in November, 2024. The state-of-the-art venue boasts a massive 70-by-40-feet screen, equipped with IMAX with Laser technology. The multiplex opened with a screening of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

RELATED TOPICS

Interstellar Christopher Nolan IMAX Matthew McConaughey
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I like both sides of argument on H-1B, but also like very competent people: Trump

I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do, says Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT