Amid ‘Spirit’ controversy, Deepika Padukone says she ‘stands by her decisions’

Amid swirling controversy over exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, a video of Deepika Padukone reflecting on staying true to herself has surfaced on social media, offering what many are interpreting as a veiled response to the noise.

The actor, who walked the red carpet at a Cartier event in Stockholm on Tuesday as the brand’s global ambassador, spoke to a fashion magazine about the personal philosophy that guides her through difficult moments.

“I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful, being authentic,” said Deepika.

“And whenever I am faced with, say, complicated situations or difficult situations, to be able to listen to my inner voice and just make decisions, stand by decisions that really give me peace. That is when I feel most in equilibrium,” the Pathaan actress told Vogue Arabia.

The interview comes days after reports that Deepika had bowed out of Spirit, headlined by Prabhas. Her departure has been at the centre of an online storm after Triptii Dimri was confirmed as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Without naming anyone, Sandeep Vanga Reddy took to X on Monday, alleging that the story of the upcoming film was “disclosed” by an actor to the media.

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?” he posted.

Spirit is billed as a pan-Indian action drama and marks Prabhas’s first collaboration with both Dimri and Vanga. The film, bankrolled by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, is currently in pre-production. Dimri had worked with Vanga in Animal.