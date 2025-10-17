MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone to welcome first child, reveal news in music video

The couple dropped a music video titled ‘Whatever’s Clever’ to make the announcement

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.10.25, 10:30 AM
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone File picture

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Sansone are expecting their first child, he announced in a new music video dropped on Friday.

Titled Whatever’s Clever, in the video, Puth stands next to Brooke, who’s wearing a red sweater. As she rests her hands on her stomach, Charlie places his hands over hers. The two then walk away together, hinting at a fresh chapter in their lives. The upcoming album is set to release in March in 2026.

“There’s been some changes. Changes out now. My new album Whatever’s Clever! out March 6,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Charlie and Brooke congrats!! Prof Puth is gonna be a DAD.”

Puth and Brooke tied the knot in 2024 at his family home in California’s Montecito. The couple, both originally from New Jersey, began dating in June 2022.

Earlier this month, Puth shared a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting that his new song was the “perfect way” to reveal to fans “the most beautiful, colorful part” of his life at that moment.

“You will soon know why…,” the Attention singer wrote.

Brooke is a digital marketing coordinator who grew up with Puth in New Jersey.

