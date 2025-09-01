American rock band Dream Theater to perform in Kolkata next year as part of 40th Anniversary Tour

American progressive rock band Dream Theater will return to India next year as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour, with concerts scheduled in Kolkata and Bengaluru.

The band confirmed the India leg on Monday, announcing two shows — January 30, 2026, at Phoenix Marketcity Back Arena in Bangalore, followed by February 1 at Aquatica Ground in Kolkata. Tickets are available on the band’s website.

“We can’t wait to return to India, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea and Japan as part of our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2026,” the official handle of the band wrote on Instagram.

Dream Theater last performed in India in 2017 in Mumbai. The 2026 concerts mark their first show in the eastern region, with Kolkata making its debut on the band’s touring map.

Formed in 1985 by guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung and former drummer Mike Portnoy, the band has remained one of the most influential names in progressive metal genre. Their current lineup includes Petrucci, Myung, vocalist James LaBrie, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Mangini. Portnoy, who left in 2010, rejoined the group in 2023.

Over the past four decades, Dream Theater has released 16 studio albums, including their 1989 debut album When Dream and Day Unite, Images and Words (1992), which catapulted them to international fame with the single Pull Me Under. Their 1999 concept album Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory is a landmark in progressive rock records.

Parasomnia (2025) is the latest studio album from the band.