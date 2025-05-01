American classic horror ‘Carrie’ star Priscilla Pointer passes away at 100

American actress Priscilla Pointer, known for her role as Mrs Eleanor Snell in the 1976 horror classic Carrie, passed away at the age of 100 on April 28.

Pointer’s daughter, the Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Irving, announced her mother’s death on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Priscilla Pointer, May 18th, 1924-April 28th, 2025. Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage, television and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed,” Irving, who was married to filmmaker Steven Spielberg until their separation in 1989, wrote on Instagram.

With a screen and stage career that spanned over 60 years, actress Priscilla Pointer was a familiar face in both films and television. She was best known for her role in television shows. One of her iconic television roles was Rebecca Barnes in Wentworth on Dallas.

Pointer made a memorable appearance in Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror classic Carrie, portraying the mother of Sue Snell, played by her real-life daughter, Amy Irving, in her film debut. This marked the beginning of multiple on-screen collaborations between the mother-daughter duo, including Honeysuckle Rose (1980) and Acts of Love (1996), where Pointer played Irving’s on-screen mother, as well as The Competition (1980) and Micki & Maude (1984).

She acted in several independent films helmed by her son, David Irving, and made guest appearances on numerous television series over the years, from The Rockford Files and L.A. Law to Judging Amy.

Born on May 18, 1924, in New York City, Pointer trained in theatre and built a strong stage career, frequently working with her husband, Jules Irving, a respected actor and director. Together, they co-founded the San Francisco Actor’s Workshop after marrying in 1947. The couple had three children before Jules’ passing in 1979.

Pointer passed away on Monday at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, Connecticut, her son David confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Her final screen appearance was a voice role in the 2008 TV movie Sweet Nothing in My Ear.

Having celebrated her 100th birthday last May, Pointer is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including actor Gabriel Barreto, who paid tribute to her on X.