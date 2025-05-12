Amber Heard welcomes twins, speculations about Elon Musk’s link to newborns divides internet

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has given birth to twin kids, son Ocean and daughter Agnes, she announced on Sunday to mark Mother’s Day.

Sharing a photo of the newborns’ feet, Heard wrote, “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today, I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

The Aquaman actress also recalled the experience of becoming a mother for the first time in 2021, when she welcomed daughter Oonagh into her life.

“When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always.”

Though Heard hasn’t revealed the name of the father of her twins, social media users are linking them to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Soon after Amber Heard’s Instagram post, reports of Elon Musk and Amber Heard's alleged legal dispute over frozen embryos they had created during their relationship surfaced on the Internet.

Heard and Musk made plans to have children together during their on-and-off romance from 2016 to 2018, which surfaced during Heard’s defamation trial with her former husband, actor Johnny Depp, in 2022, as reported by the UK-based news outlet The Daily Mail.

“Interesting. Reportedly, Amber Heard and Elon Musk created embryos together during their relationship, then had a legal dispute over the rights after their breakup. Heard wished to keep them to have a child. So, @elonmusk could well be the father of her children,” wrote an X user.

While another social media user dismissed the speculations. “The baseless accusation that Elon Musk is presently involved in Amber Heard’s life and has fathered her children is so lazy and deceitful. I need people to remember that man has had an entire personality transplant since they casually dated bordering on a near decade ago,” they wrote.

In the Depp vs. Heard trial in 2022, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation based on her interview with the Washington Post in 2018, where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Heard countersued Depp, claiming he defamed her with statements made by his lawyer. The jury ultimately sided with Depp, awarding him USD 10 million in compensatory damage charges and USD 5 million in punitive damage charges. Though Depp later received USD 3,50,000 under Virginia law. Heard was awarded USD 2 million in compensatory damages for one of her counterclaims.