Amazon Prime Video takes away James Bond’s gun in new posters, deletes after flak

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has discreetly taken down its James Bond artwork after fans spotted that 007’s signature firearm had been removed from every image.

The original artwork was replaced by stills from the Ian Fleming spy movies over the weekend following backlash that coincided with James Bond Day on October 5, according to Deadline.

Last week, Prime Video UK published a series of James Bond posters on its website. Bond fans in the UK were quick to point out that the special Prime Video artwork had erased his gun.

In posters of films like Dr. No and GoldenEye, Bond’s signature Walther PPK was digitally removed from his hand, while in other posters, the weapon was cropped out. For A View to a Kill, Roger Moore’s arms were noticeably extended to eliminate the gun from the image.

Reacting to the posters, author John A Douglas said, “They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise.”

Author Scott McCrea called the changes “nothing short of cultural vandalism”, while others voiced concern that the edits might signal troubling changes for the future of the Bond franchise under Amazon MGM Studios.

In a post on X, British actor Rufus Jones said that Amazon’s removal of the guns from the Bond posters gives the unintended impression that Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan are making a rude or insulting gesture toward the viewer.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the next James Bond film. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios had taken over creative control of the James Bond film franchise from long-time producers Eon Productions, as Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped down from their leadership roles.

James Bond, created by Ian Fleming in 1953, has been a cinematic staple since 1962’s Dr. No. With over 25 films, the franchise has grossed USD 7.8 billion worldwide, with actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig playing the British spy. Craig officially retired from the franchise after No Time To Die (2021).