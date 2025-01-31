Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in Amazon MX Player’s ‘Aashram’ Season 3 Part 2, teaser out

The highly-anticipated second part of Aashram Season 3 starring Bobby Deol is set to release on Amazon MX Player, the streamer announced on Thursday, dropping the official teaser for the upcoming season of the Prakash Jha-directed show.

“Japnaam shuru kar lo, Baba Nirala aa rahe hai jald hi! #EkBadnaamAashram Season 3 Part 2 co-presented by Vimal, coming soon on Amazon MX Player,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser featuring Bobby’s character Baba Nirala, a godman who has built a politico-criminal empire in the guise of a spiritual enterprise.

Also starring Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta and Tridha Choudhury in pivotal roles, Season 3 Part 1 took off from the previous instalment when one of Baba’s disciples, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), had escaped his clutches after being sexually abused. However, she eventually landed in prison. The upcoming part will focus on Pammi's quest for revenge following her release.

Aashram debuted on August 28, 2020. The second season of the series was released on MX Player on 11 November 2020, while the third season was dropped in June 2022.

Bobby Deol was recently seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. In 2024, he starred in Siva’s fantasy-action film Kanguva alongside Suriya and Disha Patani. Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby also has the films Housefull 5, YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha and Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Jana Nayagan in the pipeline.