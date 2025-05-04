Amar Talwar shares never-before-seen photos of Shah Rukh Khan from pre-stardom days, fans show love

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Amar Talwar recently shared never-before-seen photos of the actor from his pre-stardom days, prompting fans to gush over the superstar’s ‘cute and handsome’ appearance.

“Going through my old pics, came across these I'd clicked of Shahrukh Khan (3rd pic with my son, Manoj - @djTally to the world), around 1990, before his departure for Bollywood,” wrote Talwar alongside the photos he shared on Instagram.

In his caption, the 75-year-old actor also reminisced about working with Shah Rukh in a few plays before the latter left for Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

“Shahrukh and I had acted in a couple of TAG (Barry John's Theatre Action Group) plays together - "Rough Crossing" and "Who's Life Is It Anyway" and then in a third play, "Lend Me A Tenor" Barry cast me in the role he wanted Shahrukh to play but by then Shahrukh had left for Mumbai, Bollywood...and the rest is history - I guess,” recounted Talwar.

The black-and-white photos show Shah Rukh posing for the lens, clicking pictures with a camera and sitting with Talwar's son, Tally Talwar, on an elevated platform.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post, expressing their admiration for Shah Rukh. “Something in the vibe of these picture, tells you how simpler the times would have been, how purer the air must have been - it's just a very calm , soothing feeling,” wrote one user, while another commented, “He is so adorable since day 1”. “Aww he looks sooo fine back then too,” posted a fan. “Uffhh young SRK. He is so cute and handsome at the same time.. thank you so much sir for sharing these,” wrote another Instagram user.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is also likely to star Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The Jawan actor is also reportedly making his Met Gala debut in New York on May 5.