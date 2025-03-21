Amaal Mallik requests media to not harass family after opening up about depression

Hours after opening up about his battle with clinical depression and citing family dynamics as the reason behind it, singer Amaal Malik on Thursday urged the media to refrain from “sensationalising” his personal struggles.

“Thank you for the love and support. It truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family... Please don’t sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability... It’s a request,” he wrote in a note shared on his Instagram Stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace,” the 34-year-old singer added.

Amaal’s plea followed a series of emotional statements earlier in the day, where he revealed the emotional toll his family situation has taken on him. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer described how the actions of his parents have contributed to his ongoing depression and personal distress. He also admitted to feeling emotionally and financially drained.

“I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart,” he wrote on Instagram according to news agency PTI.

“What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he added.

Amaal also announced that he would be stepping away from personal ties with his family, maintaining only a “strictly professional” relationship moving forward.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

The media attention surrounding Amaal’s revelations prompted a response from his mother, Jyoti Malik, who urged the press to respect their privacy during this challenging time. In a statement to Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t think you (media) need to be involved in all this. Whatever he has put is his choice. I am sorry. Thank you”.

Born on June 22, 1991, to music director Daboo Malik and his wife Jyoti Malik, Amaal is best known for songs such as Main Hoon Hero Tera and Kar Gayi Chull. His brother Armaan is also a celebrated music composer and singer.