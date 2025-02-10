Alia Bhatt’s clap push-ups to Sharvari’s beach workout: ‘Alpha’ stars offer fitness motivation

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari offered fans some Monday motivation by giving a glimpse of their rigorous workout sessions. While Alia aced clap push-ups at the gym, Sharvari sweated it out on a beach.

“The struggle is important,” wrote Alia alongside the video she shared on Instagram on Sunday. The clip shows the 31-year-old actress sporting a turquoise-and-black outfit.

Sharvari, on the other hand, geared up to inspire fans with fitness motivation on Monday. Sharing photos of herself performing classic tyre exercises by the ocean, she wrote, “Never tyre’d of a good beach workout.” Sharvari sported an all-black outfit for her beach workout.

Alia and Sharvari’s upcoming actioner Alpha is YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the Netflix series The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984. Backed by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is set to hit theatres on December 25.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, Sharvari recently starred in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa, fronted by John Abraham.

Alia is set to share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2026 epic drama Love & War, which will also feature Vicky Kaushal. Sharvari has been roped in for Randeep Singh’s The Nexus: Shadows of Destiny, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Vicky and Sharad Kelkar.