Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to dominate box office in Week 4, beats Baby John

Even in its fourth week in theatres, Allu-Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule continued to dominate the box office, staying ahead of new releases like Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King, according to latest trade reports.

In its ongoing fourth week, Pushpa 2 collected an impressive Rs 37.25 crore nett in India — Rs 8.75 crore nett on Friday, Rs 12.5 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 16 crore nett on Sunday. As of now, Pushpa 2 has amassed Rs 1,157.35 crore nett in India in 25 days, reported industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Comparatively, recent releases struggled to match Pushpa 2’s momentum. Baby John, in its five-day run since Christmas, earned Rs 28.97 crore nett out of which Rs 12.75 crore nett came from the weekend, Sacnilk reported.

Baby John, which stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, who has also written the story. The movie follows the story of a police officer who goes into hiding to protect his daughter. However, when her life is in danger, he must face his troubled past. The film is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay.

Pushpa 2 earned Rs 725.8 crore nett in its opening week and Rs 264.8 crore nett in its second week. In its third week, Pushpa 2 continued to dominate, collecting Rs 128.6 crore nett.

In the Indian market, Pushpa 2 has shattered numerous records, firmly securing its position as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. It also became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 100-crore nett in its third week. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has minted Rs 753.9 crore nett so far, followed by the Telugu version, which contributed Rs 324.09 crore nett. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions cumulatively amassed Rs 78.46 crore nett in India so far.

Directed by Sukumar and featuring an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Jagapathi Babu, the film has been a juggernaut internationally too. Globally, Pushpa 2 has entered the Rs 1,700 crore club, amassing Rs 1,719.5 crore gross in 21 days.

Among Hollywood films, Mufasa: The Lion King entered the Rs 100-crore club at the Indian box office on Day 10. The Disney animated film earned Rs 74.25 crore nett in its first week in India, followed by 6.25 crore nett on second Friday, Rs 9.6 crore nett on second Saturday and Rs 11.75 crore nett on second Sunday, taking the film’s total collection so far to Rs 101.85 crore nett.

The Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa, voiced by Shah Rukh Khan, raked in Rs 35.2 crore nett in India so far while the English version was marginally ahead at Rs 35.35 crore nett. The Tamil and Telugu versions cumulatively contributed Rs 31.3 crore nett.