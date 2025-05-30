Allu Arjun to be honoured with Best Actor trophy at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Allu Arjun has been selected for the Best Leading Actor award by the Telangana state government for his performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The trophy will be handed over to the actor at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA) in June.



The winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 were announced on Thursday across 35 categories by the jury committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalki 2898 AD was named Best Feature Film, while Nivetha Thomas won Best Leading Actress for her performance in 35 Chinna Katha Kadu.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude, Allu wrote a note, thanking the Government of Telangana for recognising his performance in Pushpa 2. “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024,” he said.

Crediting Pushpa director Sukumar, the producers, and the entire team for their support, Allu further added, “All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers and the entire Pushpa team.”

“I dedicate this award to all my fans, your unwavering support continues to inspire me,” he signed off.

Directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 was released theatrically on December 5. It emerged as India’s biggest opener of all time, breaching the Rs 180-crore-mark at the domestic box office on Day 1. With this, the film smashed the record set by Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed approximately Rs 92 crore nett in India on its first day.

A sequel to Allu Arjun’s 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 follows sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj’s exploits after he gains control of the racket. Allu Arjun’s titular character operates at a global level in the sequel.

Previously, Allu Arjun was taken into custody following a stampede during a screening of Pushpa 2 last year, which resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

A stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024, during the Pushpa 2 premiere as fans gathered to see Allu Arjun, resulting in a woman’s death and her son’s injury.

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released on interim bail the next day, later receiving regular bail. Both Allu Arjun and the Pushpa team, along with the Telangana government, provided financial support to the affected family.

As per media reports, Allu is already gearing up for the third film of the franchise, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Named in honour of the late folk singer Gaddar, the awards will be presented on June 14 in Hyderabad.