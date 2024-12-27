Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-starrer becomes fastest Indian film to gross Rs 1,700 crore worldwide

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed the Rs 1,700-crore milestone globally in 21 days, the fastest for any Indian film to date, the makers announced on Thursday.

“THE HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024 continues to topple records 💥💥 #Pushpa2TheRule is the FASTEST INDIAN FILM EVER to collect 1700 CRORES with a gross of 1705 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 21 days ❤️‍🔥,” the official handle of the film wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pushpa 2 has also become the highest-grossing foreign film of all time in Nepal, with a gross box office collection of Rs 24.75 crore in 20 days, the makers said.

However, on Day 22, Pushpa 2 recorded its lowest single-day collection at the domestic box office since its release. For the first time, the film’s domestic box office earnings dropped below Rs 10 crore nett. According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.6 crore nett in India on its 22nd day. The Hindi version contributed Rs 7.25 crore nett, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 2.02 crore nett.

Despite the dip, Pushpa 2 continued its box office dominance. The film’s third-week domestic collection stands at Rs 128.6 crore nett, taking the 22-day total to Rs 1,119.2 crore nett. The Hindi version leads with Rs 723.9 crore nett, followed by Rs 318.12 crore nett from the Telugu version. The Tamil version has earned Rs 55.6 crore nett.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule delves deeper into the life of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and his dominance over the red sandalwood syndicate. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John had a slow start at the box office. After earning Rs 11.25 crore nett on its opening day, the film saw a significant drop, collecting Rs 4.5 crore nett on its second day. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 15.75 crore nett.

Directed by Kalees, and produced by Atlee, the actioner is a remake of the latter’s 2016 blockbuster Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay. Varun dons two avatars in this adaptation — a dutiful cop and a menacing vigilante. He goes all out to protect his daughter from a gangster (Jackie Shroff). Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi are also part of the ensemble cast.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which has been in theatres for a week, continued its strong run on Thursday. The animated film added Rs 7 crore nett to its collection on Day 7, bringing its first-week total to Rs 74.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.