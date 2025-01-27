Allu Arjun congratulates Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar on Padma Bhushan honour

Pushpa: The Rule star Allu Arjun on Monday congratulated actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Ajith Kumar and Shekhar Kapur for receiving the Padma Bhushan award in the field of arts, saying that their achievements are “well-deserved” and “inspiring”.

Heaping praise on Balakrishna, who recently starred in Daaku Maharaaj alongside Urvashi Rautela, Allu wrote on X, “Heartfelt congratulations to Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, this recognition is well-deserved for your contributions in telugu cinema.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ajith, the Pushpa 2 star said, “My dear Ajith Kumar garu, your achievement is equally inspiring and commendable.” He also lauded Shekhar Kapur, Shobana, Ananth Nag and other Padma Bhushan awardees in his post. Ajith will be next seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan.

“This recognition in the arts category pleases my heart with immense joy,” Allu concluded his note.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had tweeted and congratulated the recipients. “Heartiest Congratulations on the conferment of prestigious Padma Vibhushan to Dr.D Nageswara Reddy garu for his illustrious services and Padma Bhushan award to dear friends #NandamuriBalakrishna, #AjithKumar, Sri Anant Nag, Sekhar Kapur Ji, my co star in Rudraveena #Sobhana and Padma Shri Awardees Arijit Singh, Madugula Nagaphani Sarma and each and every Padma Awardee!! Well deserved,” he wrote.

Allu was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film smashed box office records, earning over Rs Rs 1232. 30 crores nett at the domestic box office.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres worldwide on December 5 last year. The blockbuster movie is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which emerged as a pan-India box-office success. A third film in the action drama franchise, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage, is currently in the works.