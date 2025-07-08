‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 to hit Netflix in September, new poster out

Season 3 of Japanese survival thriller series Alice in Borderland will premiere on Netflix on September 25, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Previously, the Netflix app showed that the third season will come out in September this year. However, the exact date wasn’t revealed.

“Survival has a face. Two, actually. Alice in Borderland: Season 3, coming 25 September 2025, only on Netflix,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the upcoming instalment.

The poster features a watercolor-style painting of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), captured mid-action as they thrust their arms forward. With faces etched with fierce determination, the duo appear ready to charge into the unknown, navigating deadly games inspired by the Joker card.

Alice in Borderland is a live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Loaded with tricky puzzles, Alice in Borderland follows three friends who are transported to a mysterious, deserted version of Tokyo. After being trapped with no hope of escaping, the trio are forced to participate in dangerous games in order to survive.

Also starring Nijirō Murakami, Aya Asahina, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tomohisa Yamashita and Keita Machida, the survival thriller series is produced by Akira Morii.

The first season premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2020, while the second instalment hit the streamer on December 22, 2022.