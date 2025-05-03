MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Alia Bhatt to make Cannes red carpet debut as L'Oreal Paris global ambassador this year

Alia will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the brand's longstanding ambassador and Cannes regular, at the festival

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.05.25, 12:36 PM
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is set to make her Cannes red carpet debut this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, as per reports.

Alia will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the brand's longstanding ambassador and Cannes regular, at the festival. This year’s Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’,” the 32-year-old actress said in a statement to PTI.

“To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light,” she added.

Dario Zizzi, general manager of L'Oreal Paris India, spoke about the significance of the festival in a statement shared by the company.

"Alia’s debut not only reflects the rising influence of Indian cinema but also our brand’s enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women across the world,” he said.

Other global ambassadors of the beauty brand, who are set to attend the event, include Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio and Yseult.

RELATED TOPICS

Alia Bhatt Cannes
