‘What are you?’: Alia Bhatt ‘cannot get over’ Vicky Kaushal’s performance in ‘Chhaava’

Alia Bhatt has joined the chorus of praise for Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the recently released historical drama Chhaava, saying she cannot get over it.

Alia took to Instagram earlier today to express her admiration for Vicky, calling his portrayal unforgettable. Sharing a still from the Laxman Utekar directorial on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.”

Alia and Vicky previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 spy thriller Raazi. They are set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film, Love and War, also starring Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia’s praise for Vicky’s performance comes close on the heels of Katrina’s glowing tribute for her husband. “What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and re-watch it again,” Katrina had posted on social media.

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar had also heaped praises on Chhaava, calling it a blockbuster. “Chaava!!!! Badhai ho on the BLOCKBUSTER success of a solid film with an unstoppable and emotionally visceral and relentless last act,” he wrote on Instagram on the day of the film’s release.

Produced by Maddock Films owned by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by AR Rahman.