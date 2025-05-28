Alia Bhatt drops Cannes behind-the-scenes moments, teases return to the French Riviera next year

Actress Alia Bhatt, who made her much-awaited Cannes red carpet debut on May 24, dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the French Riviera. Here’s a look.

Alia was at the Palais des Festivals for her role as global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

On her first day at the film festival, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress turned heads in an ivory mermaid gown made with Ecru Chantilly lace from Schiaparelli’s collection.

Alia’s Cannes look is inspired from Daniel Roseberry's spring 2025 couture collection titled ‘Icarus’.

Alia’s second look for Cannes this year comprised a sculpted black Armani Privé off-shoulder gown. The tube-style bodice was made of shimmering blue gemstones. A delicate headpiece, dainty earrings and a diamond ring completed her look.

At the closing ceremony of Cannes International Film Festival 2025, Alia wore a nude-coloured sequinned sari-like drape from the house of Gucci, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

The outfit consisted of a deep-neck blouse, a body-hugging skirt and a floor-sweeping drape with Swarovski crystals encrusted in a GG monogrammed mesh sari. She kept her wavy tresses open and opted for a diamond tennis necklace.

“Cannes-dids okay bye, see you next year,” the 32-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

After starring in the jailbreak thriller Jigra alongside Vedang Raina last year, Alia is currently gearing up for YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh.