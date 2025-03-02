Alia Bhatt deletes daughter Raha's photos from Instagram, netizens laud move

Actress Alia Bhatt has deleted all photos of her daughter Raha from Instagram, except for those in which her face is not visible, Reddit users pointed out on Saturday.

Several netizens also pointed out that Priyanka Chopra and Soha Ali Khan have begun blurring photos of their daughters before posting them online. While some attributed this precautionary step to the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan on January 16, others said it was to protect the children from the increasing misuse of AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alia Bhatt removes Raha’s face-revealing pictures from her Instagram handle,” reads one post on Reddit.

“I’ve noticed, PC also blurs her daughter’s images now,” commented one social media user on Reddit.

“Everyone’s afraid of AI — and that is totally valid, even PC and Soha Ali Khan stopped showing their kids.”

“After the whole Saif Ali Khan incident — all of them are worried about the security of their children. Kareena and Saif have also instructed the paps not to take photos of their kids anymore,” wrote another user.

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 after five years of relationship. Later that year, in November, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

Ranbir and Alia shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi adventure Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva (2022). They are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming 2026 epic romance drama Love & War.

Alia will headline YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film Alpha alongside Sharvari. Alpha is set to hit theatres later this year. Ranbir, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.