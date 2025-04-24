Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Adarsh Gourav in Hansal Mehta’s IMDb lists of favourite stars

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has curated exclusive lists of his all-time favourite Indian actors and actresses from different eras on IMDb.

Drawing from a career that has spanned genres, movements, and multiple creative revolutions in Indian entertainment, Mehta’s selections reflect both reverence for cinematic legends and an eye for contemporary brilliance.

Describing his list of favourite female actors as a tribute to “icons, rebels, muses”, Mehta honoured 26 women who have, in his words, “defined and redefined the Indian cinema experience”.

The alphabetically ordered lineup includes names like Alia Bhatt, Konkona Sensharma, Dimple Kapadia, Manju Warrier, and Nimisha Sajayan, alongside stalwarts like Madhuri Dixit and screen legend Nargis.

His list of 34 male actors, also alphabetised, includes screen titans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and Balraj Sahni. “These are artists who leave behind echoes long after the final fade out,” Mehta wrote about the men on his list.

Mehta also curated an IMDb list titled Breakout Male Talent in India, spotlighting 13 emerging actors he believes represent the future. Among them are IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award winners Adarsh Gourav and Zahan Kapoor, who, Mehta suggests, are poised to take Indian cinema forward with their fearless choices and powerful performances.

“The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted... The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling, and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it,” Mehta had earlier posted on X.

All of Hansal Mehta’s curated IMDb lists are available to view now on his official IMDb profile.