Akshaye Khanna looks fierce as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in ‘Chhaava’ first-look posters

The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava dropped first-look posters of actor Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb on social media on Tuesday.

“Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra (The new face of fear and panic) - Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire,” wrote production house Maddock Films alongside a set of character posters.

In the posters, Akshay’s tousled hair, heavy grey beard and kohl-rimmed eyes make for a fierce and intimidating figure. The actor sports an intricately embroidered ensemble and chunky pearl-studded necklaces in the posters.

Based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Besides Vicky and Akshaye, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the role of Maharani Yesubai. Additionally, the film stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is slated to hit theatres on February 14.

The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Akshaye was last seen in Abhishek Pathak’s 2022 crime thriller Drishyam 2, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran. The 49-year-old actor also has a film titled Dhurandhar in the pipeline.