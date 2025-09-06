Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star Ashish Warang passes away

Actor Ashish Warang, who starred alongside Akshay Kumar in 2021’s Sooryavanshi, passed away on Saturday, according to reports. He was 55.

However, the cause of his death is not yet known.

Warang was best known for his supporting roles and cameo appearances in films. Apart from Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Warang featured in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, which also starred Tabu and Shriya Saran.

Some of his most celebrated works include Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man Season 1.

Beyond Bollywood, Warang also acted in Marathi films like Dharamveer and several other South Indian films.

Netizens expressed their condolences on social media. One of them includes independent filmmaker Arin Paul. Taking to X, he wrote, “Shocked to hear about the passing of actor Ashish Warang today. I had the privilege of working with him. May his soul find peace and his work live on in the memories he helped create. Will miss you Ashish Ji.”

“SHOCKING. Actor #AshishWarang passed away today,” wrote an X user.