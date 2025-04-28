MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ earns over Rs 8 crore on second Sunday, Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Ground Zero’ lags behind

Sunny Deol-led Jaat, on the other hand, continues its theatrical run, having earned Rs 84.95 crore nett in India since its April 10 release

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.04.25, 03:50 PM
A poster of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, a poster of ‘Ground Zero’

A poster of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, a poster of ‘Ground Zero’ IMDb

Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh raked in Rs 8.1 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second Sunday, according to latest trade reports.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 opened on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk. At the time this report was filed on Monday, the film’s nett domestic earnings stood at Rs 65.40 crore.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi’s latest film, Ground Zero, which hit theatres on April 25, continued to face stiff competition from Kesari Chapter 2. The film earned Rs 2.1 crore nett in India on its first Sunday in theatres. Ground Zero has so far amassed Rs 5.24 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to a report by Sacnilk.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero chronicles the story of a Border Security Force (BSF) officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (Hashmi), who tracked down the mastermind behind two of India’s most devastating terror attacks — the assault on the Indian Parliament in December 2001 and the Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in September 2002.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat has earned Rs 84.95 crore nett in India since its April 10 release. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Kesari Chapter 2 Ground Zero Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi
