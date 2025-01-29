Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s ‘Sky Force’ witnesses further decline in daily collections

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Republic Day release Sky Force witnessed a decline in its box office performance for the second day in a row, with its daily earnings dropping further to Rs 5.75 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The aerial action drama’s total collection now stands at Rs 75 crore nett, Sacnilk reported on Wednesday.

Despite a strong performance over the opening weekend, Sky Force has struggled to maintain momentum in the weekdays. The film opened with a Day 1 collection of Rs 12.25 crore nett, followed by a robust weekend where it earned Rs 22 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 28 crore nett on Sunday.

However, the film witnessed a major drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 7 crore nett, and the declining trend continued on Tuesday. Sky Force recorded an 11.81 per cent Hindi occupancy on January 28, as per Sacnilk.

Sky Force showcases Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya as Indian Air Force officers. The film revolves around India’s air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, an event that is remembered as the country’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated to debut on Netflix on January 30, earned Rs 0.3 crore nett on Day 56, taking the film’s domestic collection to Rs 1,232.77 crore nett.

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which hit theatres on January 17, earned only Rs 0.20 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the film’s total earnings in India to Rs 17.10 crore nett.