‘Sky Force’ OTT release: Akshay Kumar’s aerial action drama to drop on Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer action thriller Sky Force is set to drop on Prime Video on March 21, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“You know what's landing #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21,” the streamer wrote on Instagram with a fun video of Akshay and Veer grooving to the track Rang from the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theatrically released on January 24, Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya as Indian Air Force officers. The film revolves around India’s air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, an event that is remembered as the country’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The film minted Rs 134.5 Crore at the domestic box office.

Akshay Kumar recently collaborated with filmmaker Priyadarshan for the upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla. Slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in partnership with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

The cast of Bhooth Bangla also includes Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jisshu Sengupta.

He is also set to make a special appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming historical fantasy film Kannappa.