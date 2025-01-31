‘Sky Force’ box office: Akshay Kumar-starrer fails to cross Rs 100-crore mark in Week 1

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Republic Day release Sky Force ended its first week of theatrical run with a collection of Rs 86.50 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The aerial action drama registered a strong performance over the opening weekend, but struggled to maintain momentum in the weekdays. The film opened with a Day 1 collection of Rs 12.25 crore nett, followed by a robust weekend where it earned Rs 22 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 28 crore nett on Sunday.

However, the film witnessed a major drop on its first Monday, collecting Rs 7 crore nett, and the declining trend continued on Tuesday when it earned Rs 5.75 crore nett. On Wednesday, Sky Force saw a marginal increase in daily earnings to Rs 6 crore nett.

With a collection of Rs 5.50 crore nett on Thursday, the Week 1 collection of the aerial action thriller reached Rs 86.50 crore nett.

This is Akshay Kumar's highest first week collection post pandemic. In 2023, OMG 2 had earned Rs 85 crore nett in Week 1. The 2024 Eid release Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan had amassed Rs 49.9 crore nett in the first seven days.

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya as Indian Air Force officers. The film revolves around India’s air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, an event that is remembered as the country’s first and deadliest airstrike.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

The daily collections Sky Force are likely to be affected in the second week as Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva hits theatres on Friday.