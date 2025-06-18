‘Fingers crossed’: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Paresh Rawal quitting ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has finally spoken up about the cloud of uncertainty surrounding Hera Pheri 3, following the shock exit of veteran actor Paresh Rawal from the beloved comedy franchise.

In a recent interview, Kumar addressed the speculation head-on, choosing to remain hopeful. “Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everything will go well only. I know, for sure,” he told Pinkvilla.

Kumar’s remarks mark the first time he has publicly commented on Rawal’s decision to walk away from the project, a move that stunned fans and reportedly blindsided his longtime co-stars Akshay and Suniel Shetty. Since the announcement, social media has been awash with appeals urging Rawal — whose portrayal of the endearingly eccentric Baburao Ganpatrao Apte remains iconic — to reconsider.

Rawal had earlier announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 on X, clarifying that there were no creative differences with director Priyadarshan.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” the 69-year-old actor wrote.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s production team issued a legal notice to Rawal, demanding Rs 25 crore in damages. In response, Rawal posted an update on May 25. “My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest,” he wrote on X.

In January, filmmaker Priyadarshan expressed his willingness to direct the third part of the comedy franchise Hera Pheri, provided the original cast members — Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal — reprise their roles from the 2000 original.

The trio had expressed their willingness to be a part of the upcoming instalment.

Hera Pheri narrates the story of two tenants — Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) — and their landlord Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal), in desperate need of money. When the trio chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection on their landline phone, they hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves.

Phir Hera Pheri, a sequel to the film written and directed by Neeraj Vora, released in 2006.

Paresh Rawal is also part of Priyadarshan’s upcoming comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years.