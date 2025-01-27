MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar's ‘Sky Force’ crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India over the weekend

The aerial action thriller, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, began its journey at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 11.25 crore in India on January 24

Urmi Chakraborty Published 27.01.25, 12:12 PM
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in 'Sky Force'.

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in 'Sky Force'. X

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer aerial action Sky Force crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday following a decent performance over the weekend, according to latest trade reports.

Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, achieved its best one-day collection on Sunday, earning Rs 27.5 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 22 crore on Saturday, Sacnilk reported.

Sky Force began its journey at the box office with a Day 1 collection of Rs 11.25 crore in India on January 24. According to Sacnilk, the total domestic collection of the film now stands at Rs 61.75 crore.

Sky Force delves into one of India’s most daring military missions — India’s first air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.

Veer Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who goes missing during the mission. Akshay Kumar plays Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja. The film also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s political thriller Emergency, which entered its second week on Friday, witnessed a drop in collections. Also starring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishakh Nair, the historical drama earned Rs 0.85 crore nett on Day 9 (Saturday) and Rs 1.15 crore nett on Day 10 (Sunday). The total earning of Emergency in the domestic box office stands at Rs 16.70 crore nett.

Starring Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Emergency delves into the controversial 21-month long Emergency period of 1975. The movie also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

