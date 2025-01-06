MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 January 2025

Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya star in 1965 Indo-Pak airstrike tale

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik

Urmi Chakraborty Published 06.01.25, 01:30 PM
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the Sky Force trailer

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the Sky Force trailer YouTube

The trailer for the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force was dropped by its makers on Sunday. The patriotic film’s two-minute-48-second-long trailer shows Akshay Kumar play, K.O. Ahuja??????, an Indian Air Force officer determined to find his fellow pilot T.K. Vijaya, portrayed by debutant Veer Pahariya, who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan airstrike.

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 war, the trailer begins with Muhammad Ayub Khan, former president of Pakistan, issuing a threat to India. In the next scene, we see Akshay and Veer running through an airbase under fire, full of explosions and destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the subsequent scenes, Akshay’s character delivers a warning to Pakistan as he decides to launch India’s first air strike, wields a machine gun and flies a jet plane. The situation escalates when Veer’s character, a rebellious and gutsy pilot, goes missing during the strike.

While Akshay’s character is convinced that T.K. Vijaya is alive but trapped in Pakistan and goes to great lengths to locate and rescue him, Sara Ali Khan, who plays Veer’s love interest in the film, mourns his loss. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur.

“This Republic Day, witness the untold story of a heroic sacrifice — the tale of India’s first and deadliest airstrike,” reads the description of the trailer’s video on YouTube.

Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik under the banner of Jio Studios and Maddock Films. Sky Force will hit theatres on January 24.

RELATED TOPICS

Sky Force (2024) Akshay Kumar Veer Pahariya Sara Ali Khan Nimrat Kaur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka detects two HMPV patients, health minister says wrong to call them first Indian cases

ICMR agrees with the minister, says none of the two cases has history of foreign travel and there is no surge in respiratory illness in the country
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

Private sector's reluctance to invest in India corporate motion of no-confidence in govt

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT