‘Housefull 5’: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh play murder suspects in a whodunnit

Riteish Deshmukh’s Jalabuddin, Abhishek Bachchan’s Jalbhushan and Akshay Kumar’s Julius — all contenders for Ranjeet Dobriyal’s (Ranjeet) 69-billion GBP empire — become murder suspects after a cruise party ends with a death, shows the trailer of Tarun Mansukhani’s Housefull 5, dropped by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday.

The three-minute-53-second-long trailer opens with Dobriyal’s grand 100th birthday celebration aboard a luxury yacht. Dobriyal reveals that his heir is his son Jolly. The next scene introduces Jalabuddin, Jalbhushan and Julius. All three men claim to be Jolly. One night, drinks are mysteriously spiked, leading to a series of comic blunders. But the mood shifts from laughter to suspense after Dobriyal is found dead.

Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff appear as investigating officers, while Chunky Pandey and Johnny Lever add to the chaos as hotel staff. Jalabuddin, Jalbhushan and Julius now have another battle to fight — all three of them become prime suspects in Dobriyal’s murder along with their respective partners, played by Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. They are imprisoned in the ship’s jail by Fardeen Khan’s character.

Adding a twist to the whodunit is Nana Patekar, who appears as a mystical baba.

Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5, set to hit screens on June 6.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday.

The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016, and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.