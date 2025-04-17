Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ trumps Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ at box office in Week 1

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly emerged as the clear winner following a week-long box office contest with Sunny Deol-starrer action drama Jaat, earning twice as much as the latter in India, according to latest trade reports.

While Jaat managed to earn slightly less than Rs 60 crore during its seven-day run in theatres, Good Bad Ugly earned over Rs 110 crore during the same period, as per figures with industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat released in theatres on April 10 with an opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore nett. The collections dropped to Rs 7 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 9.75 crore nett on Day 3 and Rs 14 crore on Day 4.

On Monday, the film raked in Rs 7.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 6 crore nett on Tuesday. The collections dropped to Rs 4 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its total India collection to Rs 57.50 crore nett.

Jaat is set in a coastal village in Andhra Pradesh and follows the story of a feared criminal, Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda), who is challenged by an outsider named Jaat (Sunny Deol). The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj and Jagapathi Babu.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has delivered a strong performance at the box office, collecting Rs 113.30 crore nett in seven days, according to Sacnilk.

The film opened with Rs 29.25 crore on April 10 and continued its run with Rs 15 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 42.05 crore nett over the weekend. The dream run continued during weekdays, as the film raked in Rs 27 crore nett from Monday to Wednesday.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly follows a gangster who attempts to leave behind his past but is forced to return to protect his family. The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, Yogi Babu, Tom Chacko and Tinnu Anand alongside Ajith Kumar.