Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ grosses over Rs 200 crore globally in nine days

Ajith Kumar’s action entertainer Good Bad Ugly has stormed past the Rs 200-crore mark at the global box office, becoming the first Tamil film of the year to achieve this feat.

In just nine days since its release, the film has grossed over Rs 205 crore worldwide, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has now crossed the lifetime earnings of Ajith’s previous hit Thunivu, which earned Rs 200 crore gross globally.

In India alone, the film has raked in Rs 148 crore gross, with Tamil Nadu contributing a lion’s share of Rs 123 crore gross. Overseas markets have contributed Rs 57 crore gross to the overall tally.

Good Bad Ugly opened to a thunderous response domestically, amassing Rs 51.5 crore nett on its opening day. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 119.15 crore nett in India. With Friday's earnings, the total domestic collection of the film so far stands at Rs 123.2 crore nett.

Ajith's 63rd film, Good Bad Ugly boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Prabhu, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Jackie Shroff, and Yogi Babu. G.V. Prakash Kumar scores the music for the film.

Good Bad Ugly also marks a successful Tamil debut for Telugu production giant Mythri Movie Makers.

However, amid its commercial euphoria, Good Bad Ugly has hit a legal hurdle. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has reportedly sent a legal notice to the filmmakers, accusing them of using his original compositions in the background score without authorisation.