Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ earns twice as much as Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ on Day 5

Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Good Bad Ugly earned more than twice as much as Sunny Deol-headlined Jaat at the domestic box office on Monday, continuing its dominance over the much-anticipated actioner, according to latest trade reports.

While Jaat earned Rs 7.25 crore nett in India on its fifth day in theatres, Good Bad Ugly raked in Rs 15 crore nett and breached the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

This takes the total domestic earnings of the Ajith Kumar-starrer to Rs 101.30 crore nett, Sacnilk reported.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Malineni-directed Jaat has earned Rs 47.76 crore nett so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaat opened to Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on April 10. However, Jaat, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, has failed to recreate the frenzy surrounding Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Released on the same day as Jaat, Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly opened to Rs 29.25 crore nett domestically and has since maintained a steady momentum at the box office.

Also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the crime drama stars Ajith Kumar as AK, aka ‘Red Dragon’, a feared gangster and former convict who returns to a life of violence after his son is abducted. Arjun Das also plays a key role in the film.