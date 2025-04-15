MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ earns twice as much as Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ on Day 5

While ‘Jaat’ witnessed a drop in collections on its first Monday, Ajith Kumar’s Tamil thriller surged ahead, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at domestic box office

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.04.25, 12:39 PM
Jaat Box office

Sunny Deol in 'Jaat' IMDb

Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Good Bad Ugly earned more than twice as much as Sunny Deol-headlined Jaat at the domestic box office on Monday, continuing its dominance over the much-anticipated actioner, according to latest trade reports.

While Jaat earned Rs 7.25 crore nett in India on its fifth day in theatres, Good Bad Ugly raked in Rs 15 crore nett and breached the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

This takes the total domestic earnings of the Ajith Kumar-starrer to Rs 101.30 crore nett, Sacnilk reported.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Malineni-directed Jaat has earned Rs 47.76 crore nett so far, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Also starring Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaat opened to Rs 9.5 crore nett at the domestic box office on April 10. However, Jaat, backed by Mythri Movie Makers, has failed to recreate the frenzy surrounding Deol’s previous blockbuster, Gadar 2.

Released on the same day as Jaat, Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly opened to Rs 29.25 crore nett domestically and has since maintained a steady momentum at the box office.

Also produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the crime drama stars Ajith Kumar as AK, aka ‘Red Dragon’, a feared gangster and former convict who returns to a life of violence after his son is abducted. Arjun Das also plays a key role in the film.

RELATED TOPICS

Jaat: Film Sunny Deol Randeep Hooda Box Office
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Veeraswamy, London’s first Indian restaurant, fights to stay open ahead of 100th anniversary

Restaurant at Regent Street has served guests like former British PM Winston Churchill and actor Marlon Brando, now faces closure as Crown Estate refuses to renew lease
Businessman Robert Vadra after being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a land deal-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

This is nothing but political vendetta. Whenever I speak for minorities they try to stop me

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT