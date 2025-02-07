Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Vidaamuyarchi' collects Rs 22 crore on Day 1 in India

Ajith Kumar’s latest film Vidaamuyarchi had a strong opening at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 22 crore nett on its first day, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Friday.

The Tamil version of Vidaamuyarchi contributed Rs 21.5 crore nett to the collection, while the Telugu version brought in Rs 0.5 crore nett. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 61.23 per cent across all shows on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The highest occupancy rates for Vidaamuyarchi were reported in Trichy (93 per cent), Pondicherry (92.50 per cent), Chennai (89 per cent), Coimbatore (85.25 per cent), and Vellore (80.75 per cent).

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown and follows a man who embarks on a rescue mission after a criminal group in Azerbaijan abducts his wife. Alongside Ajith Kumar, the road thriller features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Nikhil Nair in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s action-thriller Deva, which released on January 31, has collected Rs 28.15 crore nett in its first week.

According to Sacnilk, Deva opened at Rs 5.5 crore nett on its first day and gained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 6.4 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore nett on Sunday.

However, the collections dropped to Rs 2.5 crore nett on Monday. The cop thriller added another Rs 6.5 crore nett to its earnings from Tuesday to Thursday.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre alongside Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav More.