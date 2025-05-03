MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ stays ahead of Nani’s ‘Hit 3’ at domestic box office on Day 2

At the time this report was filed on Saturday, the two-day earning of ‘Hit 3’ stood at Rs 31.25 crore nett

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.05.25, 05:36 PM
A poster of ‘Raid 2’; A poster of ‘Hit: The Third Case’

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 amassed Rs 32.76 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first two days of its theatrical run, production banner T-Series announced on Saturday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 earned Rs 19.25 crore nett domestically on its first day in theatres on May 1. The film had a neck-and-neck competition at the domestic box office with Nani’s latest crime thriller Hit: The Third Case, which amassed Rs 19 crore nett in India on its opening day.

At the time this report was filed on Saturday, the two-day earning of Hit 3 stood at Rs 31.25 crore nett.

“Iss Raid ki goonj badi door tak jaayegi,” the makers wrote on X alongside a poster of the film.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician, in the film. A sequel to Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film, the upcoming crime thriller also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit: The Third Case is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case, which released in 2022. Hit: The Third Case is produced by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. It also stars Srinidhi Shetty of KGF franchise fame. Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen round off the cast of the film.

