Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ maintains momentum on second weekend, Nani’s ‘HIT 3’ yet to cross Rs 100-crore mark

Ajay Devgn’s latest big-screen outing, crime thriller Raid 2, maintained a steady momentum at the box office on its second weekend, earning Rs 20 crore nett domestically, as per latest trade reports.

At the time this report was filed on Monday, the film’s total domestic earnings stood at Rs 120.75 crore nett, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Released on May 1, Raid 2 began its theatrical journey with a collection of Rs 19.25 crore nett on opening day, followed by Rs 12 crore nett on Friday. It went on to add Rs 18 crore nett to its earnings on its first Saturday in theatres, followed by Rs 21.50 crore nett on its first Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

Backed by Panorama Studios, the crime thriller marks Ajay Devgn’s return as revenue officer Amay Patnaik. Riteish Deshmukh stars as Dada Bhai, a powerful politician and antagonist, in the film. Rajat Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Raid 2.

Nani’s latest crime thriller HIT: The Third Case, on the other hand, is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in India. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film has so far earned Rs 71.85 crore nett domestically since its May 1 release, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen, HIT 3 had initially offered neck-and-neck competition to Raid 2, earning Rs 19 crore nett in India on its opening day. However, the film has since stayed behind Devgn’s Raid 2.

Suriya’s 44th film, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has raked in Rs 57.18 crore nett in India since its May 1 release, reported Sacnilk.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s maiden production venture Subham, backed by her home banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures, hit screens on May 9. The horror comedy, starring Samantha, Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas and Shravani, has earned Rs 2.19 crore nett in India in three days.