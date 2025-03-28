‘Raid 2’ teaser: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh lock horns in a battle of wits

Ajay Devgn’s revenue officer Amay Patnaik locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh’s Dada Bhai, a powerful politician, in the teaser of Raid 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit film, dropped by the makers on Friday.

Promising high-octane action and a daunting mission carried out by Ajay’s honest, no-nonsense IRS officer, the one-minute-six-minute-long teaser opens with a scene of cars driving down a barren land for an income tax raid.

A voiceover recalls “Tauji”, the corrupt politician played by Saurabh Shukla who was arrested in the first film. While Shukla’s character remains behind bars, Amay embarks on his 75th raid against Dada Bhai.

However, Dada Bhai is not one to crouch in fear. “Who said I am a Pandav? I am the whole Mahabharata,” Amay tells Riteish’s character over the phone, setting the stage for a high-stakes challenge.

Like its previous part, the sequel will also follow the Income Tax Department officials collaborating with intelligence agencies to uncover white-collar crimes.

Backed by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 also stars Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The upcoming sequel to the action-thriller is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The original 2018 film, also directed by Gupta, features an ensemble cast, including Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz, Amit Sial, Gayathri Iyer, Sheeba Chaddha and Saanand Verma.

Set in the 1980s, Raid follows fearless income tax officer Amay Patnaik as he conducts a daring raid on the mansion of Lucknow's most powerful man after receiving evidence against the latter. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

The original Raid was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

Ajay was last seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, also starring Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The 55-year-old actor has Son of Sardaar 2 in the pipeline.