Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardar 2’ release postponed, fans say it’s ‘Saiyaara effect’

The theatrical release of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming comedy film Son of Sardar 2 has been postponed to August 1, the makers said on Saturday.

A sequel to the 2012 comedy Son of Sardar, the Vijay Kumar Arora directorial was previously slated to release on July 25.

“Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025,” JioStudios wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Saiyaaara effect.” Another fan commented, “The wait just got longer, good to have hits in the cinema. Welcome back Bollywood.”

The sequel will continue the story of Jassi, who will embark on a fun adventure in Scotland this time. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, who is reportedly set to play Devgn’s love interest.

According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, Son of Sardar 2 revolves around a 12-year-old village boy, Aarav, and his friends, who participate in an annual mango festival and search for a rare golden mango.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra also play important roles in the sequel. Netflix is the distributor partner of the film.

The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film earned approximately Rs 161.48 crore worldwide, according to media reports.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2. The actor is reportedly set to reunite with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, which is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Mrunal, on the other hand, has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.