Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan attend wedding of Ashutosh Gowariker’s son

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended director-producer Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker’s March 2 Mumbai wedding together, putting to rest ongoing rumours of their separation.

The star-studded ceremony was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, show photos that have gone viral on social media.

Konark got married to Niyati Kanakia, daughter of a real estate developer, in Mumbai.

“Inside glimpse from the wedding of #AshutoshGowariker & #SunitaGowariker's son #KonarkGowariker with #NiyatiKanakia which took place in Mumbai on 2nd March, 2025,” wrote a social media user on X, sharing photos from the ceremony.

The photos show Shah Rukh looking dapper in a crisp black suit as he posed for a picture with the newlyweds. Aishwarya, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a sequined ivory suit. A vibrant red lip shade and sleek, straight hair rounded off her look. Abhishek twinned with his wife in an ivory bandhgala.

Rumours of an ongoing rift between Aishwarya and Abhishek gained momentum when the Bachchan family attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together, but Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately at the event held in Mumbai in July. Abhishek was also notably absent from the pictures Aishwarya recently shared from their daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebration in Mumbai.

While Ashutosh and Shah Rukh collaborated on the 2004 film Swades, Abhishek worked with the 61-year-old filmmaker in the 2010 historical action-adventure film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. Aishwarya starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh’s 2008 historical romance drama Jodhaa Akbar.

Like his father, Konark is a filmmaker. His bride, Niyati, is the daughter of real estate developer Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia.