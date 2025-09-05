After Gucci and L’Oreal Paris, Levi’s ropes in Alia Bhatt as global brand ambassador

After representing French cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris and Italian luxury fashion house Gucci globally, actress Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the global ambassador for American clothing company Levi’s, she said on Friday.

“Sometimes the most natural fits turn into the most special journeys. Excited to step into this one with Levi’s as their global brand ambassador,” wrote Alia on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actress Deepika Padukone have also served as brand ambassadors for Levi’s. The brand’s roster also boasts global pop icon Beyonce.

The denim giant onboarded Diljit and Deepika as global ambassadors earlier this year.

Alia was appointed as the global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris in September last year. She also became the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci in May 2023.

On the work front, Alia, 32, is set to headline YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film Alpha alongside Munjya actress Sharvari Wagh. The actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War in the pipeline. In Love and War, Alia will share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone will also play key roles in the film.