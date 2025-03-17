After ‘CID’, now ‘Crime Patrol’ streaming on Netflix; new episodes to drop on Mondays

After CID, popular TV show Crime Patrol is now streaming on Netflix, the streamer announced on March 17.

A new episode of the show titled Crime Patrol City Crimes will drop every Monday, the streamer said in a social media post on Monday.

“Ab sheher ke har crime par hoga kanoon ka control. Dekhiye Crime Patrol City Crimes ka naya episode, har somvaar Netflix par (The law will control every crime in the city. Watch new episodes of Crime Patrol City Crimes dropping on Netflix every Monday),” read a post on the official Instagram page of Netflix India.

Created by Subramanian S. lyer for Sony Entertainment Television, Crime Patrol is an Indian true crime anthology series that first premiered on the channel on May 9, 2003. The first season was produced by Cinevistaas Limited and directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, while later seasons were backed by Optimystix Entertainment. The eighth season of Crime Patrol aired from June 16 to November 22, 2024.

Crime Patrol presents dramatised versions of crime cases that occurred in India. Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Anup Soni, Sanjeev Tyagi, Nissar Khan, Manish Raj Sharma, Sonali Kulkarni, Divyanka Tripathi and Ashutosh Rana have served as presenters on the show over the years.

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of CID premiered on Netflix on February 22.