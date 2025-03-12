Bangladeshi actor Afran Nisho makes big screen comeback with ‘Daagi’; teaser out

Following the success of the 2023 thriller Surongo, Bangladeshi actor Afran Nisho is set to make his long-awaited return to the big screen with Daagi, directed by Shihab Shaheen.

Presented by SVF, Alpha-i and Chorki, the film will hit theatres during Eid this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recently released teaser of Daagi provides a first look at the film’s plot, offering a glimpse into a narrative of vengeance and fate. It opens with Nisho receiving accolades, but the tone quickly shifts as he is shown in a jail cell, wearing prisoner attire marked with the number 786, a number symbolically linked to divine blessings and fate.

The one-minute-seven-second teaser also features performances by actresses Tama Mirza and Sunerah Binte Kamal.

“Every frame of this film holds a deeper meaning, and the teaser is just a hint of what’s to come. It’s a story that will keep the audience questioning fate, choices, and consequences until the very end,” Nisho said in a statement.

Afran Nisho was born in 1980 in Bhuapur, Tangail, Bangladesh. He tied the knot with Trisha in 2011, and together they have one child. Nisho’s career began in 2003 when he started as a model for a television commercial. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous TV dramas, telefilms, and series, gaining recognition for his work in popular Hoichoi web shows such as Kaiser (2022) and Sharey Showlo (2023).

Nisho was last seen on the big screen in Raihan Rafi-directed thriller Surongo (2023), where he played the role of an electrician who plans a massive bank heist in order to exact revenge on his former lover.