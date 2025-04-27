Actress Navina Bole exposes Sajid Khan, says director asked her to strip and sit in lingerie

Actress Navina Bole recently recalled how, in the early 2000s, director Sajid Khan invited her to discuss a project, but instead asked her to remove her clothes to prove how "comfortable" she was in her own skin during an interaction with content creator Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about the unsettling incident, Navina said, "There is this terrible, terrible man whom I never want to meet again — Sajid Khan. He truly pushed the limits when it came to disrespecting women. I was initially thrilled when he called me, but then he said, “Why don’t you take off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are with your body.” This happened around 2004 or 2006."

"Fortunately, someone was waiting for me downstairs. I somehow managed to tell him that if he wanted to see me in a bikini, I would have to go home and change — that I couldn’t just strip then and there. I somehow escaped,” added the 41-year-old actress, known for her roles in popular television shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Ishqbaaz.

Navina said that Sajid must have called her at least 50 times after that to find out if she was coming back.

Director of films like Housefull, Heyy Babyy and Humshakals, Sajid Khan had previously been accused of sexual harassment by three women — actress Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay — during the #MeToo movement in 2018.