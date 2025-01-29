MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Deva' advance booking begins ahead of January 31 release, Shahid Kapoor drops new teaser

Also starring Pooja Hegde, the upcoming Rosshan Andrews directorial is slated to release in theatres on January 31

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.01.25, 01:40 PM
Shahid Kapoor in Deva.

Shahid Kapoor in Deva. IMDb

Advance booking for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming action film Deva has begun, the actor announced on Wednesday, dropping a fresh teaser.

According to Sacnilk, the Rosshan Andrews directorial has already amassed Rs 11.18 lakhs gross at the domestic box office on Day 1 by the time this report was filed. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the new teaser, Shahid is seen as a fierce cop who beats up goons, dances rebelliously with a gun in his hand and challenges other police officers.

Shahid will feature as a brilliant yet rebellious police officer in Deva, while Pooja Hegde is set to portray a determined journalist.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Bansal, and presented by Zee Studios, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon, while Pooja Hegde’s latest film was the 2023 action drama Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan.

Deva Shahid Kapoor Rosshan Andrrews
