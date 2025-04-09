Adnan Sami slams 'Lucky: No Time For Love' directors for calling it his debut as composer

Singer-composer Adnan Sami on Wednesday called out directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for claiming that their 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love was Sami’s debut as a composer.

“You never introduced me for the first time as a composer in a film as claimed by you in this video posted by you in @sapruandrao — and neither was this my first film as a composer,” wrote Sami on Instagram, clarifying that his Bollywood debut as a composer was Sargam (1995), followed by Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke (2001).

Re-sharing the directors’ recent video post, Sami asserted that Lucky marked their debut, not his. While the film did not perform well at the box office, its music topped the charts.

Sami credited lyricist Sameer and singers Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Asha Bhosle for the success of the soundtrack. Additionally, Sami expressed gratitude to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for “green-lighting and brilliantly marketing the soundtrack”.

“Do not take undue credit for other people’s hard work and creativity,” Sami wrote, slamming the director-duo.

Starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles, Lucky: No Time for Love is a love story set in war-torn Russia. According to trade reports, the film earned approximately Rs 28 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.