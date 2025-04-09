MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Adnan Sami slams 'Lucky: No Time For Love' directors for calling it his debut as composer

Starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles, Lucky: No Time for Love hit screens in 2005

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.25, 12:25 PM
Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami Instagram

Singer-composer Adnan Sami on Wednesday called out directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru for claiming that their 2005 film Lucky: No Time for Love was Sami’s debut as a composer.

“You never introduced me for the first time as a composer in a film as claimed by you in this video posted by you in @sapruandrao — and neither was this my first film as a composer,” wrote Sami on Instagram, clarifying that his Bollywood debut as a composer was Sargam (1995), followed by Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke (2001).

ADVERTISEMENT

Re-sharing the directors’ recent video post, Sami asserted that Lucky marked their debut, not his. While the film did not perform well at the box office, its music topped the charts.

Sami credited lyricist Sameer and singers Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Asha Bhosle for the success of the soundtrack. Additionally, Sami expressed gratitude to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for “green-lighting and brilliantly marketing the soundtrack”.

“Do not take undue credit for other people’s hard work and creativity,” Sami wrote, slamming the director-duo.

Starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles, Lucky: No Time for Love is a love story set in war-torn Russia. According to trade reports, the film earned approximately Rs 28 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

RELATED TOPICS

Adnan Sami Lucky: No Time For Love
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's tariffs come into effect, global trade war deepens as China promises fightback

The S&P 500 has shed nearly $6 trillion in value since Trump unveiled the tariffs a week ago, the deepest four-day loss since the benchmark's creation in the 1950s
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Panama Canal Authority Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez, and Commander of the U.S. Southern Command Adm. Alvin Holsey pose during a tour of the Miraflores locks, in Panama City, Panama April 8, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

US will take back Panama Canal from China's influence & make it available for all nations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT