Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s ‘Asha Jaoar Majhe’ to stream on Hoichoi in July

The 2014 Bengali film, which won an award for best debut film at Venice Film Festival, stars Ritwick Chakraborty and Basabdatta Chatterjee

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.06.25, 02:11 PM
Poster of ‘Asha Jaoar Majhe’

Poster of ‘Asha Jaoar Majhe’ X/@hoichoitv

Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s critically-acclaimed debut feature Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labour of Love) is set to arrive on Hoichoi on July 4, the streamer announced on Sunday.

The 2014 Bengali film, which made waves on the international festival circuit for its silent storytelling and poetic visual style, stars Ritwick Chakraborty and Basabdatta Chatterjee as a working-class couple in Kolkata whose opposite work shifts leave them with only brief moments together.

Told without a single line of dialogue, the film uses ambient sound and evocative imagery to explore concepts of love and loneliness.

Asha Jaoar Majhe premiered at Venice Days in 2014 and went on to the award for Best Debut Film. It also won two National Film Awards for Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Audiography. The film was widely praised for its sound design by Anish John and its cinematography by Sengupta and Mahendra J. Shetty.

Sengupta followed up the success of Asha Jaoar Majhe with Jonaki (2018) and Once Upon a Time in Calcutta (2021). The latter had a theatrical release in India earlier this year.

